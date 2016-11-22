eqwo_reporter
mobile-statisch

Competition sites
The competition sites are located in four areas in Rio de Janeiro: Barra da Tijuca, Deodoro, Maracanã abd Copacabana. The opening and closing ceremony will be held in the Maracanã Stadium, just like the football final. The athletic competitions are taking place in the Olympic Stadium Nilton Santos. Additionally to the venues in Rio de Janeiro, there will be four more stadiums in other cities to host the football games.


Dates
Eventing: 06.-09.08.2016
Dressage: 11.-13.08.2016
Show Jumping: 14./16./17./19.08.2016

Starts and Results »

www.rio2016.com

Rio_Springen

SHOWJUMPING

Friday, 12.08.2016
from 07:30 am (11:30 am)
Vet Check

Saturday, 13.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Training

Sunday, 14.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
1st Qualifier Individual

Tuesday, 16.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
2nd Qualifier Individual & 1st Qualifier Team

Wednesday, 17.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
3rd Qualifier Individual & Final Team

Thursday, 18.08.2016
from 4:00 pm (8:00 pm)
Vet Check

Friday, 19.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Final Individual

Rio_Dressur

DRESSAGE

Monday, 08.08.2016
from 3:45 pm (7:45 pm)
Vet Check

Wednesday, 10.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Grand Prix (1st Qualifier Team & Individual)

Thursday, 11.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Grand Prix (1st Qualifier Team & Individual)

Friday, 12.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Grand Prix Special (Final Team & 2nd Qualifier Individual)

Monday, 15.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Grand Prix Freestyle (Final Individual)

Rio_Vielseitigkeit

EVENTING

Friday, 05.08.2016
from 08:30 am (12:30 pm)
1st Vet Check

Saturday, 06.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Dressage (Team & Individual)

Sunday, 07.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Dressage (Team & Individual)

Monday, 08.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Cross Country (Team & Individual)

Tuesday, 09.08.2016
from 08:00 am (12:00 pm)
2nd Vet Check

Tuesday, 09.08.2016
from 10:00 am (2:00 pm)
Showjumping (Final Team & Individual)

Dressage

Olympic Games

Press Release FEI - The FEI General Assembly has today voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed format changes for the Olympic and Paralympic...
Olympic Games

Rio 2016 Paralympic Games

Press Release FEI - The FEI is proud to announce that all human and equine samples taken during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games have...
Olympic Games

Rio 2016 Paralympic Games

Press Release FEI - Following superb wins by British riders in the grades II and Ia individual tests at the Olympic equestrian Centre in...
Olympic Games

Paralympics

Press release FEI - There were emotional scenes at the Olympic Equestrian Centre in Deodoro on Wednesday as Austria’s Pepo Puch and Great Britain’s...
Dressage

Rio 2016 Paralympic Games

Press Release FEI -  The first gold of the Rio 216 Para dressage competition was won by Norway’s Ann Cathrin Lübbe at the Olympic equestrian...
Dressage

Paralympics Rio 2016

Press Release FEI - Great Britain took control of the team competition at the Rio 2016 para-dressage on Monday, with London 2012 double gold medallist...
Miscellaneous

Olympic Games Rio 2016

Press release FEI - He broke his neck in a fall 16 years ago, he has a replacement hip, he’s 58 years old, competing...
Miscellaneous

Olympic Games Rio 2016

Press release FEI - France claimed Team Jumping gold for only the second time in the history of the Olympic Games with a brilliant...
Olympic Games

Rio Olympic Games 2016

Press release FEI - Cassio Rivetti (UKR) with Fine Fleur du Marais, and Stephan De Freitas Barcha (BRA) riding Landpeter Do Feroleto will not...
Olympic Games

Olympic Games Rio 2016

Press release FEI - Brazil, Germany, The Netherlands and USA all tied for the lead on a zero score after the first round of Team...
Olympic Games

Olympic Games Rio 2016

Press release FEI - Great Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin (31) and the fabulous 14-year-old gelding, Valegro, were in a class of their own when posting...
Olympic Games

Olympic Games Rio 2016

Press release startinggate - 2008 Olympic Champion Eric Lamaze of Schomberg, ON, anchored the Canadian Show Jumping Team with a clear round on the...
Olympic Games

Olympic Games Rio 2016

Press release FEI - Stephan Ellenbruch, President of the Rio 2016 Equestrian Olympic Ground Jury, said: “We can confirm that Jur Vrieling has been...
Olympic Games

Olympic Games Rio 2016

Press release FEI - The packed stadium at Deodoro Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro (BRA) exploded into a wall of sound today when...
Olympic Games

Olympic Games Rio 2016

LA - A stellar line-up of the best jumpers in the world assembles on Sunday at the Olympic Equestrian Centre in Deodoro to...

© 2015 EQWO.net | EQUESTRIAN WORLDWIDE